Luxury hotel's 'monstrous' solar farm plan rejected
Councillors have voted unanimously to refuse a prominent hotel's bid to install more than 450 solar panels.
The five-star Headland Hotel, overlooking Fistral Beach in Newquay, had applied to build a solar farm enclosed by a 2m (6.5ft) fence.
However, councillors branded the plan "diabolical and monstrous" expressing concerns about the visual impact on the area.
The Victorian hotel, which was the setting for the 1990 film adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches, said it would have helped it reduce its carbon footprint by up to 70 tonnes a year.
It also said it would also reduce its reliance on the national grid by just over 30%.
“While we appreciate there will be an impact on the landscape, we believe the benefit of the system to help us reduce our carbon footprint outweighs the visual element,” it said.
The application had been recommended for approval by Cornwall Council’s planning department despite opposition from Newquay Town Council, nearby residents and its own divisional member Councillor Louis Gardner.
Planning officer Samantha Hewitt told the planning committee there was "balance in favour" of renewable energy to meet Cornwall's 2030 carbon neutral target against the impact on the area.
Planning consultant Peter Wonnacott spoke against the application on behalf of neighbouring residents, many of whom have objected on the council’s planning portal.
He questioned the accuracy of the farm's measurements and raised concerns over the locations of a control building to house converters, a battery storage area and potential "morning glint" issues for nearby residents, as well as the hotel's own helicopter service.
Councillors John Fitter and Dick Cole also questioned the hotel's refusal to submit a landscape assessment.
Mr Fitter added: "This is a monstrous proposal. It is the wrong application in the wrong place.”
Councillor Joanna Kenny said the "unusual" refusal of a solar panel application was a "measure of concern" at the possible damage to an "iconic coastal vista".
Councillor John Thomas said the application was "diabolical".
