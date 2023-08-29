On Monday, councillors voted 12 to 10 in favour of a finalised design being drawn up.

Officials have also been asked to continue work on a traffic regulation order, which is needed to enforce limits of the types of vehicles that could use Academy Street.

The order would be subject to public consultation.

Other proposals for the street include widening of footpaths and increasing the number of pedestrian crossings.

Highland Council's Inverness area leader, Ian Brown, said months of discussions had taken place with businesses and others.

He said: “I do believe that the proposed design strikes a careful balance based on all the opinions that have been expressed and that it will deliver sustainable transport, city centre regeneration, and will support the city centre economy."

The local authority has secured £800,000 from the Scottish government for the project.