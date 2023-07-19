Three men who who left rugby union amid racism and prejudice have been immortalised in stone to honour their work on social injustices.

The Welsh rugby "codebreakers", Billy Boston, Clive Sullivan and Gus Risman were chosen by the community to be sculpted by Steve Winterburn.

Boston, along with the grandsons of Sullivan and Risman, unveiled the statue in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff, on Wednesday.

Boston said the statue was "very good" and he was very proud to be from the nearby Tiger Bay.