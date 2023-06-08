Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a crash in Flint on Monday.

Angela Williams, 62, from the town, was described by her family as "kind" and "empathetic".

Police were called to Church Street, Flint, just before 12:30 BST on Monday to reports of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian.

Ms Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the lorry was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.

Her family said in a statement: "She was a great mum and grandmother to her two sons and her grandson.

"We all loved her very much. We will miss her enormously and have learned so much from her.

"She will stay in our hearts forever."