Archaeologist who uncovered a skeleton during a dig in May say the bones are younger than first thought, at about 2,500 years old.

The skeleton was found at Longis Common, Alderney, the site of both an Iron Age cemetery and a Roman settlement.

It had been thought the bones could have come from the Bronze Age, but it is now estimated they date from between 751 and 408 BC, during the late Iron Age.

Dr Phil de Jersey, States of Guernsey Archaeologist, said the team used radio carbon dating to estimate the age of the bones.