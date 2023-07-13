Derby tower block fire investigation inconclusive
An investigation into a fire that saw residents evacuated from a Derby tower block has failed to find a cause.
Firefighters were called to the block of flats in Bath Street, Derby, at about 15:30 BST on Wednesday.
No-one was injured in the blaze, said Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Derbyshire Police said an investigation into the fire was inconclusive but the circumstances were not believed to be suspicious.
Fire crews spent about five hours at the scene of the blaze, which is understood to have started on a balcony on the fourth floor before spreading to a neighbouring flat.
