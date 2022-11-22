Scrapped log flume cars may be sold for charity
The passenger cars from a 33-year-old log flume which is due to be dismantled may be sold for charity.
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, in Norfolk, said the ride would be removed this winter due to "ever-growing maintenance work".
It said it was no longer viable to run due to the "ongoing financial investment" needed.
Managing director Albert Jones said: "There isn't a second-hand market for it; it was purpose-built for our site."
The announcement of the ride's dismantling has received more than 1,600 comments on Facebook, external.
Mr Jones said: "We do listen to what people say... but unfortunately when the thing has worn out we can't source spare parts."
He told BBC Radio Norfolk it was "not a decision we've taken lightly".
"We've had to spend thousands and thousands of pounds to keep the ride in a very good, first class, condition," he said.
Mr Jones said one of the log flume passenger cars would be kept on site, but he had already had "several inquiries" from people interested in buying one.
He said he would look at whether they could be auctioned to raise money for local charities.
"We'll see what we can do to make some good after some bad news," he said.
Mr Jones said there were "several options" as to what would replace the log flume and he wanted to "bring in something fresh".
