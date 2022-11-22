The passenger cars from a 33-year-old log flume which is due to be dismantled may be sold for charity.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, in Norfolk, said the ride would be removed this winter due to "ever-growing maintenance work".

It said it was no longer viable to run due to the "ongoing financial investment" needed.

Managing director Albert Jones said: "There isn't a second-hand market for it; it was purpose-built for our site."