Bishop's Castle Community Hospital may not reopen
Temporary closure of a community hospital could become permanent, health bosses say.
The 16-bed Bishop's Castle Community Hospital was shut in October 2021, because of staff shortages.
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust shut said it had concluded there was no "reasonable prospect" at present of it being able to safely reopen.
Ahead of a public meeting on Monday, one councillor said the revelation was "potentially devastating news".
However, the trust said keeping the community hospital beds closed was "the right conclusion on safety grounds".
Clair Hobbs, its director of nursing and workforce, said recruitment had been "a problem for several years".
Despite "considerable time and efforts, we have been unable to secure the right level of staff to deliver safe, high-quality care to patients", she said.
Since beds were closed temporarily in 2021, most patients have been cared for at home or at Ludlow Community Hospital, the trust said.
The trust has said staff and the public were being kept up to date with the situation and any decision it must take as to whether to relinquish its contract with NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, to re-open the hospital.
'Reacted angrily'
However, Ms Houghton said residents and patients had "reacted angrily" to news of the possible closure.
“This is potentially devastating news for a rural community where access to alternative sources of health care is difficult," she said.
“This proposed closure would cut much needed quality employment from the town and surrounding rural areas."
The public meeting takes place at 19:00 BST on Monday in the Community College school hall.
Simon Whitehouse, from the Integrated Care Board, trust CEO Patricia Davies and Lynn Cawley, of Healthwatch Shropshire, have been invited, Ms Houghton added.