Bank of Ireland warning over cash machine glitch reports

The Bank of Ireland and Irish police have issued warnings after technical issues led to reports that people could withdraw large sums from cash machines despite having little or no funds in their accounts.

Pictures and videos shared on social media appear to show long queues outside machines in the Republic of Ireland.

The bank said it had been experiencing faults with its mobile app and warned customers that any withdrawal of funds over normal limits will be taken from accounts.

It said people should "not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn".