Caryl Lewis has won £4,000 for the Wales Book of the Year Award 2023.

Her debut English language novel Drift, a love story set between the Welsh coast and warn-torn Syria, was called a "stunning piece of fiction" by the judges.

The novelist, children's writer, playwright and screenwriter won the Welsh language Wales Book of the Year Award in 2005 and 2016.

"It’s quite surreal," Ms Lewis said as she accepted the award. "I’m just astounded because there were so many fantastic writers."