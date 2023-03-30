Dr Eshwari told the panel she had been busy in the kitchen and in a "beastly rush" when Dr A arrived, but did not refuse to give her name.

The panel ruled that while the claim over the introduction could not be proven, it would uphold the other accusations against her, rejecting her version of events.

Dr Eshwari told the panel that during the events in question she had been searching the communal fridge for sausages, muttering to herself: "Where are the sausages?"

She also claimed she poured away the water from the kettle on health and safety grounds, because it had come from a half-filled bottle and that she refilled it with tap water instead.

The tribunal ruled, however, it was "more likely than not" she did make the "porky sausages" remarks and did say the words to the effect of "don’t make this kettle dirty with your dirty water".

Dr Eshwari had also claimed she did not know her new colleague was a Muslim from Pakistan and was not "remotely interested", but the panel did not accept that either.

It ruled her actions were "inappropriate and had the potential to cause offence".