Irish Defence Forces abuse complaints investigated
A criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse within the Irish Defence Forces has been announced
The Garda commissioner said police had received 26 complaints so far
He encouraged more complainants to come forward
A report published last month found that Ireland's armed forces "barely tolerate women".
A criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse within the Irish Defence Forces has been announced by the Garda (police) commissioner.
Drew Harris said police had received 26 complaints so far, but expected to receive more.
Speaking at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference in Galway, Mr Harris encouraged victims to come forward.
"An ex-member of the Defence Forces who has a complaint can go to any [police] division, we would encourage them to do," he said.
The commissioner said there would be national oversight, coordination and a sharing of information in terms of progressing the separate investigations.
He added detectives would consider victims may have been victimised and attacked on a number of occasions.
Mr Harris also said there may be predators in the Defence Forces and investigators want to make sure that if individuals are accused of multiple offences, that all the evidence is gathered and sent to the director of public prosecutions.
In a statement, the Defence Forces said they "welcome this new operation set up by An Garda Síochána and fully supports this initiative".
"The Defence Forces Military Police Corps stand ready to assist An Garda Síochána if required at any stage," it added.
A report into bullying and sexual harassment published last month found that Ireland's armed forces "barely tolerates women".
The report by the Independent Review Group found a "discernible pattern of rape and sexual assault".
The review group was launched in 2022 after a 2021 RTÉ investigation into Defence Forces abuse.
In a statement on Wednesday, a Garda spokesman said they are "examining all files held in relation to allegations of sexual assault within the Defence Forces, both currently under investigation and pre-existing.
"In response to the report of the 'Independent Review Group - Defence Forces' An Garda Síochána has established a dedicated operation under Detective Chief Superintendent Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) to oversee all Garda investigations into allegations of sexual assault within the Defence Forces, historical, current or future.
"Where Individual allegations are made by former or serving members of the Defence Forces to An Garda Síochána, all allegations will be investigated by Divisional Protective Service Units, under the oversight of the GNPSB."