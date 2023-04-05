A criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse within the Irish Defence Forces has been announced by the Garda (police) commissioner.

Drew Harris said police had received 26 complaints so far, but expected to receive more.

Speaking at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference in Galway, Mr Harris encouraged victims to come forward.

"An ex-member of the Defence Forces who has a complaint can go to any [police] division, we would encourage them to do," he said.

The commissioner said there would be national oversight, coordination and a sharing of information in terms of progressing the separate investigations.

He added detectives would consider victims may have been victimised and attacked on a number of occasions.