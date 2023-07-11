People are being warned not to light fires in a forest in Devon after a "narrow escape" at the weekend.

Forestry England said rangers quickly extinguished an unattended campfire at Haldon Forest Park on Saturday after seeing smoke near a cycling trail.

It said fires, barbecues and stoves should never be lit in the forest.

The forest, near Exeter, covers 3,500 acres and includes cycle tracks, walking trails and a high wire adventure course.