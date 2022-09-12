T﻿he number of students graduating from third level institutions in the Republic of Ireland with first-class honours has reached record levels.

D﻿ata compiled by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) indicates that overall 23.5% of students achieved first-class honours last year.

I﻿rish broadcaster RTÉ reports that it is the highest level on record and represents a significant increase on those gaining the top grade seven years earlier.

I﻿n 2015, 15.9% of students achieved first-class honours.

T﻿he HEA data from last year indicates one in five undergraduate students were awarded first-class honours degrees last year, and almost 30% of postgraduates.

This is a rise from 14% and 20% respectively seven years earlier.

T﻿he University of Galway has awarded the highest number of first-class honours, with 40% of students achieving the top grade.

I﻿n terms of the areas of study, those taking technology, science and maths subjects in the Republic feature prominently in the students graduating with first-class honours.

Some 36% of students on ICT courses are graduating with firsts, as are 30% of students on science or mathematics courses.

This compares to 7% of students on courses classified under "services" - a category which includes courses in tourism, leisure and catering.