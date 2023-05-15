Met officer charged with rape in Buckinghamshire
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape in a neighbouring county.
Callum Utley, 24, has been charged with one count of raping a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.
The force said Mr Utley was charged by postal requisition on Friday.
He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 25 May.
