The council said the storms earlier this year caused three sections of the road surface to drop - in one area by two metres.

This, a spokesperson said, left "major cracks" and "the risk of further landslips".

The authority said the ground investigation into the cause of the landslip at Alport was needed so plans could be drawn up to fix the pass.

During the closure, the road at Woodhouse Cottage will also be resurfaced.

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal - cabinet member for highways, assets and transport - said: "We do realise that this closure is going to be very inconvenient for all those who use the pass, but we have no choice but to carry out this work.

"We have been in touch with the residents and businesses on the pass to make sure they are aware of the work, and we thank them and other local residents for their patience while the work is being carried out.

"Once this investigation is completed we will work with specialists to find a design solution to this latest landslip, and this will be fully costed."

When the road reopens, the weight limit will remain, the council added.