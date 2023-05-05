A "lovable family pet" has been found dead in a canal with two 2.5kg barbell weights tied around her neck.

Sky, described as an English bull terrier, was discovered in the water at Greenford canal, west London.

The RSPCA, which is investigating, said it had been unable to ascertain how Sky ended up in the water, and does not know if she was already dead when she was thrown in.

The charity is appealing to the public for any information.