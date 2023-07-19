The usage of the Postwick service during the four-month trial would determine whether the council would continue subsidising it in the future.

"This really is a case of use it or lose it," said Mr Plant.

"We know how important this service is – particularly to those living in villages to the east like Brundall, Blofield and Acle.

"We have to be honest that budgets are limited and so we need to see passenger numbers increase across all of our sites to help keep Norwich park and ride sustainable and running for the future."

Gavin Smith, Konectbus’s managing director, said: "We're thrilled to be providing the Postwick 503 service to residents again and we really hope that people make the most of the fantastic service.

"Using the park and ride means not having to worry about traffic or lengthy car park queues... and we hope to encourage more people to travel into the city by bus."

Ticket prices were under review with plans to use part of the funding from the Department for Transport for the Norfolk Bus Service Improvement plan to reduce fares, the council said.