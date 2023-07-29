Man charged after drugs worth €700k seized in County Meath

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged after a firearm and drugs worth approximately €700,000 (£600,355) were seized by police in County Meath.

Police said the drugs included about €600,000 (£514,590) worth of suspected cannabis and €100,000 (£85,765) of suspected cocaine.

They were seized on Wednesday as part of Operation Tara.

The man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin on Saturday.