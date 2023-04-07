The Norfolk author helping 'forgotten mourners' navigate grief

A child bereavement specialist with almost 30 years' experience has released a collection of three books to support children after the loss of a parent.

Lorna Vyse, from Norfolk, started the project because she felt there was a lack of books supporting children through grief.

The books - called "The Story Of When My Mum Died" - are all aimed at a different age range and tackle difficult conversations and questions.

Ms Vyse said children can often be "forgotten mourners".