Boy found dead in bath had 50 injuries, trial hears
At a glance
A murder trial has opened following the death of nine-year-old Alfie Steele
His mother, Carla Scott, and her partner, Dirk Howell, are charged with killing him at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire
Jurors at Coventry Crown Court heard Alfie had suffered 50 injuries all over his body
When he was found cold and lifeless in a bath in February 2021, the court heard Mr Howell had lied about being at the house
- Published
A nine-year-old boy had 50 injuries all over his body when he was found lifeless in a bath at his home, a court has heard.
Prosecutors say Alfie Steele had been repeatedly beaten as part of a "sinister" discipline regime.
Opening the case at Coventry Crown Court, jurors heard Alfie was "dunked" in cold baths at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, as punishment.
His mother, Carla Scott, and her partner, Dirk Howell, deny his murder.
Michelle Heeley KC told the court punishments Alfie endured included being beaten with belts, forced to stand outside at night and have cold water thrown at him and being locked out of the house.
She said Ms Scott, 35, struck up a relationship with Mr Howell, 41, in 2019, two years after separating from Alfie's father, but her new relationship was "not a happy one" for her son.
"Dirk Howell believed in discipline," Ms Heeley said, adding: "For Dirk Howell discipline was far more physical and psychological."
She said jurors would hear evidence from neighbours who had seen "a child standing outside the house begging to be let in, with both defendants refusing them entry".
The court heard Ms Scott, of Vashon Drive in Droitwich, was known to social services and Mr Howell, of Princip Street in Newtown, Birmingham, had been banned from staying at the house overnight.
However she allegedly "flouted this rule, willfully and continuously", with the prosecution saying "her loyalty was to her partner" above all other considerations.
On the day Alfie died - 18 February 2021 - Ms Scott called 999 claiming he had hit his head and "fallen asleep in the bath".
Emergency services arrived within six minutes, the court heard, at which point the boy was already "lifeless" and "cold to the touch".
Police officers who responded also noted he had lumps and bruising on his face.
He was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital where he was confirmed dead at 15:55 GMT.
'Hide their guilt'
When asked when she had found Alfie, Ms Scott said "about an hour ago" before changing her answer to 10 minutes.
Prosecutors also allege she lied about Mr Howell's whereabouts to "protect him" and hide their guilt.
"In the first moments when her child was dead, her first thought was to lie," Ms Heeley said.
Despite their claims he had not been at the house, Mr Howell was spotted by officers on a nearby street and was arrested as he tried to board a train.
"What were they both trying to hide at that point? Their guilt," Ms Heeley said.
"They knew what they had done and Dirk Howell's first instinct was to run."
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of Alfie's death was unascertained, however Ms Heeley said he "didn't die of natural causes".
"He had bruises all over his body and signs that he had been deprived of oxygen," she said.
Before the trial, Mr Howell admitted child cruelty offences against other children but denies charges of murder, manslaughter, cruelty and causing or allowing the death of Alfie.
Ms Scott also denies murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie and child cruelty offences against her son and other children.
The trial continues.