Woman, 21, dies after single-car crash
- Published
A woman has died after a car crashed on a coastal road in East Sussex.
The 21-year-old was driving a vehicle on the A259 Eastbourne Road by the Pevensey Bay Holiday Park at about 23:50 BST on Monday when the collision happened.
No other vehicles were involved and the woman's next of kin have been informed, police said.
A 22-year-old male passenger from Eastbourne suffered minor injuries.
The A259 Eastbourne Road was closed both ways between The Crumbles and Pevensey Bay after the crash.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
