A man from Birmingham said he was devastated to learn his nephew had died as he struggled to get treatment for his diabetes in Sudan.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the conflict which began on 15 April.

Dr Fathi Jamil said his relative in Khartoum needed regular dialysis but the fighting had disrupted the 33-year-old's vital treatment.

"One of his cousins was with him, he said he could not breathe and a few moments later he died," he said.