A 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving two BMWs was a "loving son" his family have said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Brandon Fritz-Kessler, from Bassingbourn, was killed on the A10 between Royston and Melbourn at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He was in a grey BMW 3 Series.

Police said the cars were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the crash.

A man in his 40s from Cambridge, who was driving a BMW 330i M-Sport, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.