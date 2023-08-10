'Loving son' killed in two vehicle BMW crash

Brandon Fritz-Kessler standing on a driveway in a grey hoodieCambridgeshire Constabulary

Brandon Fritz-Kessler, 24, from Bassingbourn, died at the scene of the crash

A 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving two BMWs was a "loving son" his family have said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Brandon Fritz-Kessler, from Bassingbourn, was killed on the A10 between Royston and Melbourn at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He was in a grey BMW 3 Series.

Police said the cars were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the crash.

A man in his 40s from Cambridge, who was driving a BMW 330i M-Sport, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Janine Machin/BBC

Emergency services were called to the A10 on Friday night

In a tribute, released to police, his family said: "Brandon was a loving son, sociable and kind, who was willing to lend a hand to anyone."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related internet links