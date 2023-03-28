Four boys have been detained after "extensive damage" was caused during a break-in at an infant school in East Yorkshire.

Driffield Northfield Infant School said it was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" following the incident at its premises on Southfield Close in Driffield.

Humberside Police said they were called to the school shortly after 18:00 BST on Sunday following reports of an alarm sounding during the break-in at the premises.

Four boys, all aged 13 or under, were detained at the scene on suspicion of causing criminal damage and later sent home, the force said.

"The investigation into the extensive damage caused is continuing and we will be questioning those responsible with their parents or guardians in connection with the incident," a spokesperson said.

"Criminal damage and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities, and the local neighbourhood team will be working to reassure the residents of Driffield that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible."

Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

