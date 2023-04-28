A man has been arrested after it was believed a woman crossing a road died after being hit by a motorcycle.

Essex Police said it was called to the A104 Epping New Road, Epping, at about 16:15 BST on Sunday 16 April. The woman, in her 30s, died at the scene.

A 59-year-old man, from Waltham Abbey, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and released under investigation.

The force said it thought the motorcycle was travelling from the Robin Hood roundabout towards the Wake Arms roundabout.

It has appealed for anyone who saw it, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch.