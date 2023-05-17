Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "We were approached by the company towards the end of last year and we sought to help the company but we weren't in a position where we got timely information on that company to be able to help them.

"We do think that there is potentially a viable business there, there's a company of some scale that could be run.

"But we need to understand with clarity who owns the different assets in the business, whether we can maintain the contracts that business has been fulfilling up to now.

The Welsh government said it was "major blow for such a dedicated workforce".

Labour's Blaenau Gwent Member of the Senedd Alun Davies tweeted, external that the news was "devastating" and called for ministers to set up a taskforce to help workers who had lost their jobs.

Community's Wales regional secretary Rob Edwards said the union was "working tirelessly" to support its members.

Mr Bateson said some employees had been with the company for more than 30 years.

“Our immediate priority will be to provide support to all those who have been made redundant," he added.