Jobs lost as food firm enters administration
- Published
A food firm has gone into administration with the loss of hundreds of jobs.
Tillery Valley Foods, in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, employed 250 staff. Administrators said 24 will be kept on to help with the closure.
The company supplied goods to the healthcare, education and local authority sectors.
Director of joint-administrator Interpath Advisory, Tim Bateson, called it a "tremendously sad day".
The Welsh government said it was "major blow for such a dedicated workforce".
Community's Wales regional secretary Rob Edwards said the union was "working tirelessly" to support its members.
The administrator said over the past year, the company had suffered because of high food and energy costs, leading to cashflow problems.
Mr Bateson said some employees had been with the company for more than 30 years.
“Our immediate priority will be to provide support to all those who have been made redundant," he added.