Ministers have responded to a petition, external against the withdrawal of Jersey's mail aircraft link to the UK, saying it would "have almost no impact on inbound deliveries".

Royal Mail is consulting on a proposal to switch to using a ferry to deliver post, which it said would reduce costs.

It would mean no next-day delivery service for the island.

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition asking the States to take action to maintain the "vital service".