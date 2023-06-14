Civil engineers are carrying out routine maintenance of Guernsey Airport’s runway, taxiways and pavements for eight nights.

The work began overnight on Tuesday and has been scheduled to take place outside of the airport’s operating hours.

Medevac and Search and Rescue flights are unaffected by the work.

Contractors Amco-Giffen will be using specialist plant machinery and equipment while cutting, sawing, and filling joints and cracks which have appeared over time to the surfaces.