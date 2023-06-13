An Army medic from Devon has been made a Beefeater at the Tower of London.

Emily Lewis-Garwood, who grew up in Brixham, is the first combat medical technician and only the fifth woman to be appointed a Yeoman Warder (YW) in the Tower's 500-year history.

She said it was "a real honour" to take up the historic position.

Yeomen, nicknamed Beefeaters, were introduced in 1485 by Henry VII to help guard the tower.