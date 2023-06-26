Police investigating possible spiking at gig
Police are investigating reports of possible spiking at a music event in Kent.
Kent Police was contacted about two separate incidents at the same event at Dreamland in Margate.
A teenage girl became unwell and later discovered a puncture wound on her arm, while a woman said her drink may have been spiked, the force said.
Dreamland said it takes the health and safety of customers "extremely seriously".
Police inquiries to establish the full circumstances of both incidents were being carried out.
A spokesperson for Dreamland confirmed two people were taken to hospital from the Worried About Henry event.
"One patient showed symptoms in line with those of drug use. We understand that the patient has subsequently recovered. The other patient was suffering from non drug-related symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition," they said.
The patients received on-site care before being transferred to a local hospital, the spokesperson added.
"We take the health and safety of our customers extremely seriously and should local Kent Police or medical staff see any requirement for any further investigations we will of course cooperate fully," they said.
