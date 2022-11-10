A teenage girl has died and two men have been seriously injured in a crash in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Ramelton Road at about 23:55 local time on Wednesday evening, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The girl, who was a front-seat passenger of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed while forensic teams remain at the scene on Thursday.

Gardaí have urged witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.