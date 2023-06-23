Teenager arrested in beach disorder probe
At a glance
A youth has been arrested after three teenagers were attacked
It happened on Longsands Beach, Tynemouth on 16 June
The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm
The teenagers were injured when a substance was thrown in their faces
A youth has been arrested after three teenagers had an unknown substance thrown in their faces on a beach.
Police said the attack happened on Longsands Beach, Tynemouth, North Tyneside, at about 21:30 BST on 16 June.
Three boys aged 16, 17 and 18 were injured, but have since been discharged from hospital.
Northumbria Police said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent had been bailed.
Dispersal notices
Northumbria Police said officers would be on patrol in the area throughout the area as part of Operation Coastwatch.
A spokesman said dispersal notices would be handed out in to try to tackle disorderly behaviour.
At the time of the attack, police said that there were about 400 people on the beach with the vast majority "well-behaved and respectful of others".
“The 18-year-old suffered an injury to his eye after being kicked in the head during the incident, " a force spokesman said.
“All three males were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.
“All of those involved are believed to be known to each other."
