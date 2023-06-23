A youth has been arrested after three teenagers had an unknown substance thrown in their faces on a beach.

Police said the attack happened on Longsands Beach, Tynemouth, North Tyneside, at about 21:30 BST on 16 June.

Three boys aged 16, 17 and 18 were injured, but have since been discharged from hospital.

Northumbria Police said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent had been bailed.