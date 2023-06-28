Police are searching for a mother who has gone missing with her one-year-old baby.

Kainat and her baby daughter Alif disappeared from their home in Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands Police said.

The force said Kainat was 27 and was 5ft (1.5m) tall with black hair.

An appeal to trace them was issued on Tuesday and a spokesperson said officers really needed the public's help to find the pair.