A﻿ teenager has been left with life changing injuries after being hit by a van.

T﻿he 16-year-old boy, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was taken to Morriston Hospital after being struck by the blue Volkswagen.

The crash happened on Brithweunydd Road, Trealaw, also in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 23:40 BST on Saturday.

T﻿he driver, a 22-year-old man, and a 15-year-old male passenger, both from Porth, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

S﻿outh Wales Police are appealing for information.