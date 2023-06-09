Delay to start of penultimate day of TT racing

Racing has been delayed on the TT bank holiday Friday

Racing has been delayed at the Isle of Man TT on the festival's penultimate day due to a loose tree branch on the course.

As a result, the start of the day's schedule was put back by 45 minutes, organisers said.

A warm-up lap for solo competitors had been due to start at 10:30 BST.

Roads around the course were closed as scheduled from 10:00.

Organisers said the delay was "due to a loose branch on the course requiring attention".

The first race of the day, the second Superstock TT, is now due to get underway at 12:30, followed by the the second Supertwin TT at 14:45.

