Utility and telecoms companies were fined more than £400,000 by a council for working without a permit or not sticking to conditions.

Hertfordshire County Council issued more than 4,000 fixed penalty notices to companies in the year 2022-23.

The information was revealed following a question put by Liberal Democrat Stephen Giles-Medhurst to the Conservative administration.

He said the number of fines showed companies were "making a habit of breaking the rules even when they have a permit".