A team of specialist vets from across the country descended on London Zoo to treat an endangered lion for an ear ache.

Bhanu, an Asiatic lion, required the procedure because he had suffered a series of painful infections in one ear which had not responded to drops.

The treatment involved putting the 13-year-old under general anaesthetic so his ears could be cleaned and a miniature camera safely fed down his ear canal.

The zoo said when he woke up afterwards he was soon "prowling around" again.