Irish police report fall in number of home burglaries

The number of house burglaries in the Republic of Ireland fell by more than 20% last winter compared to the same period in 2021-22, according to new police figures.

An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) said just under 3,000 homes were burgled in the winter of 2022-23.

That according to new figures is compared to more than 3,800 during the previous winter.

A senior Irish police officer says the drop is the result of Operation Thor.

Head of organised and serious crime, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, said the reduction is a “major development”.

Operation Thor targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders.

He said since its launch in 2015 – a year that saw more than 12,000 burglaries in Ireland – there has been responsible for a 75% reduction in residential burglaries.

"An Garda Síochána remains committed to working with individuals and communities both rural and urban to targeting those involved in burglary and related crime types, particularly those who may attempt to use the motorway network to benefit their criminal activities,” he said.

The new crime figures also suggest that the number of burglaries has fallen in winter compared to summer for the first time.

“This is a very welcome development,” Assistant Commissioner Kelly said.

More than 950 people were arrested during the winter phase of Operation Thor while over 1,200 searches were carried out and more than 1,400 charges issued, Gardai said.

They also said over 22,000 checkpoints were set up and officers carried out over 133,000 patrols.