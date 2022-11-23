A﻿ GP practice in the Borders has been ordered to apologise to a patient for the abrupt withdrawal of medication to help cope with nerve pain.

I﻿t follows a complaint to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).

T﻿he case was raised by a parent on behalf of their adult child who had undergone surgery to remove infected fluid on a lung.

A﻿s a result gabapentin was prescribed to help with pain after the operation.

H﻿owever, the GP practice later stopped prescribing the medication which saw the patient's mental health deteriorate "significantly".

A﻿ complaint was made about the withdrawal of the drug and the risks attached.

T﻿he practice said there had been concerns about an increase in early requests for renewal of the medication and the patient had not attended appointments.