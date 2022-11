A GP practice in the Borders has been ordered to apologise to a patient for the abrupt withdrawal of medication to help cope with nerve pain.

It follows a complaint to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).

The case was raised by a parent on behalf of their adult child who had undergone surgery to remove infected fluid on a lung.

As a result gabapentin was prescribed to help with pain after the operation.

However, the GP practice later stopped prescribing the medication which saw the patient's mental health deteriorate "significantly".

A complaint was made about the withdrawal of the drug and the risks attached.

The practice said there had been concerns about an increase in early requests for renewal of the medication and the patient had not attended appointments.