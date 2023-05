Cows have been moved after a fire in a neighbouring barn at a farm in Leicestershire.

Several crews were sent to the blaze at the agricultural building in Welford Road, Arnesby, just before 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said one building was "well alight" and the cows were taken into an empty field.

Police were called to assist with closing the road during the fire, which was out by 00:30.