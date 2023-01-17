A key road through the Borders is to be shut to allow the foundations of a bridge damaged after heavy downpours to be reinforced.

The A702 will be closed in both directions on Friday between 10:00 and 16:00.

A weight restriction is currently in force and temporary traffic lights in place on the Westwater Bridge after high water flows caused safety concerns earlier this month.

It is hoped they can be removed on 27 January once the concrete being used on the foundations has reached full strength.

A three-mile diversion will be put in place while the road is closed.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland's south east unit bridges manager, said work had been completed to divert the path of the river away from the damaged area.

However, he said a full road closure was needed for the reinforcement work.

"The work we're doing now will repair and strengthen the bridge's foundations so that we can remove the traffic restrictions that are currently in place," he said.

"Further works will be carried out in future to make the structure more resilient.

"We're grateful to road users and local residents for their patience and understanding while we carry out these essential works."