Highland Council has proposed charging for entry to its Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness this year.

The Red Hot Highland Fling has previously been held as a free event.

Councillors meeting next week will be asked to approve a charge to generate up to £50,000 to help cover the cost of putting on 31 December celebrations.

Officials said other big events run by the council in Inverness - its bonfire and fireworks display and festive lights switch-on, would remain free.