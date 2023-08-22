Entry fee proposed for Inverness Hogmanay event
At a glance
An entry fee could be charged for this year's Red Hot Highland Fling Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness
The event, featuring live music and fireworks, has previously been held as a free event
Highland Council officials said a charge could generate up to £50,000 to help cover running costs
It said Inverness' big annual events - a bonfire and festive lights switch-on - would remain free
Highland Council has proposed charging for entry to its Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness this year.
The Red Hot Highland Fling has previously been held as a free event.
Councillors meeting next week will be asked to approve a charge to generate up to £50,000 to help cover the cost of putting on 31 December celebrations.
Officials said other big events run by the council in Inverness - its bonfire and fireworks display and festive lights switch-on, would remain free.
Live music
The local authority uses money from the Inverness Common Good Fund for the Hogmanay party, but the council's budget for major public events was cut by 40% in February.
Costs of staging the celebrations have also risen, and officials have recommended charging £10 per ticket.
Highland Council's Inverness city committee will be asked to approve the plan.
Officials said the charge should be affordable to ensure the Red Hot Highland Fling could remain a family event.
The celebrations, which usually feature live music and fireworks, could have a capacity of up to 5,000 people this year.
Public parks in the city have been used as venues over the years.