An application to extend a windfarm off the coast of West Sussex has been accepted for examination by the planning inspectorate.

If given consent, up to 90 new turbines will be built to create Rampion 2 - doubling the size of the existing windfarm.

The site would be able to power the equivalent of all of the homes in Sussex twice over, developers said.

"Our goal throughout has been to progress the development of our cable route design in light of feedback received from local communities, while minimising, where possible, wildlife and the environmental impacts," project leader Umair Patel said.