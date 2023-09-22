A man has died and another is in a serious condition after they were pulled from a car that had gone into a river.

Essex Police was called to reports that a car had left the road in Burnt Mill Lane, off Eastwick Road, Harlow, shortly after 22:00 BST on Thursday.

The men, both in their 20s, were pulled out of the vehicle and taken to hospital, where one of them died.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage.