Jersey's government is to give one-off payments to families who would not usually be eligible for extra support during the cost of living crisis.

From next month parents who have been living in the island for less than five years can apply for a payment based on the number of children living with them.

It will be open to registered workers who earned less than £36,000 this year if they are a single parent, or £48,000 for a couple.

Payment values will be £250 for one child and £500 for two or more children.