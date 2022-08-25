Robbers on bikes kicked and punched a man while stealing his gold chain, detectives have said.

Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace following the attack, which happened in Leicester Forest East at about 15.15 BST on 10 August.

Detectives have said the victim, in his 60s, was walking through Forest East Park, off Kings Drive, when he was approached by two men on pushbikes.

Det Con Darryl Hart said the two men pictured may have information about the incident.